Thai Election Commission endorses all MP-elects

BANGKOK: All 500 newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) were endorsed by the Election Commission of Thailand on Monday (Jun 19) following the country’s general election last month.

The 500 MP-elects include 400 from the constituency elections and 100 from the national party lists – a type of proportional representation where multiple candidates are elected from a list prepared by their respective parties, based on the total votes the party received.

According to Election Commission secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee, the endorsement took place before the electoral body completes its investigations into related complaints because it wants to give all sides the opportunity to defend themselves.

“The investigation must be completed within one year after the announcement of the electoral results,” he said in a press conference on Monday.

Mr Sawaeng explained that the Election Commission still has the authority to continue its investigations after the endorsement. If there is credible evidence of electoral fraud involving any of the endorsed MPs, it can request for the Supreme Court to revoke their electoral rights.