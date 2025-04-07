Thailand’s Hua Hin set to receive international flights – can tourism take off amid traffic, water woes?

BANGKOK: After a years-long hiatus, the Thai beach resort city of Hua Hin could resume international flights this year following a runway upgrade, jumpstarting its tourism sector.

Experts say this would help Thailand achieve its aim of developing secondary destinations, and officials including Hua Hin’s mayor welcome the prospect of drawing more international tourists.

But some wonder if building a new airport would be better for Hua Hin in the longer term and want more funding from the central government to develop other infrastructure to cope with larger visitor numbers.

In December, the Thai government said it aimed to upgrade Hua Hin’s existing airport to allow for fully fledged international flights to start by this year.

The airport’s runway would be lengthened and widened to meet international standards for wider aircraft, and a road tunnel and runway-end safety area would also be expanded by April 2026 as part of the 300 million baht (US$8.8 million) plan, local media reported.

Its airport currently serves one domestic route – a Thai AirAsia flight four times a week to and from Chiang Mai.

AirAsia had operated flights between Hua Hin and Kuala Lumpur from 2018 but the route was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no public word on which airlines or destinations would be served after the redevelopment.