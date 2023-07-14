Move Forward Party leader Pita's prime minister bid defeat 'a blow to the Thai electorate': Analysts

Thailand’s prime ministerial frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat’s failed initial bid to take the top job has dealt “a blow” to the Thai electorate, said observers, adding that the wait to see an end to political stranglehold continues.

The progressive Move Forward Party leader was the sole candidate in the prime ministerial selection.

However, the 42-year-old businessman fell 51 votes short in a high-stake parliamentary vote on Thursday (Jul 13), after being thwarted by a Senate appointed by the royalist military following a 2014 coup.

“I think it was a blow to the Thai electorate much more than to Mr Pita himself,” said Dr Michael Montesano, associate senior fellow at the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute.

“The Thai electorate made its wish very clear in the elections, and I think that they've now seen that there are forces and structures that impede their will.”