Thai opposition leader goes on trial over royal insult law

BANGKOK: Thailand's main opposition leader and nine other MPs were among dozens on trial on Tuesday (Jun 30), accused of ethics breaches over attempts to reform the kingdom's strict royal insult law.

The 44 defendants, whose trial opened at the Supreme Court, include Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, whose progressive People's Party came second in February's general election.

An earlier iteration of the party had in 2021 proposed draft legislation to amend Thailand's lese-majeste law, which shields the king and his family from criticism and carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years per offence.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) filed a civil complaint in April to the Supreme Court against 44 current and former politicians, alleging a breach of ethics.

If found guilty, they could face lifetime bans on holding political office and be stripped of their right to vote for 10 years.