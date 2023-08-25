Thailand’s real estate recovery from pandemic slump hangs in the balance amid political uncertainty

BANGKOK: Thailand’s real estate sector, a key industry in the country’s economy, was expected to recover this year from the COVID-19 pandemic slump.

However, the ongoing political uncertainty has cast a doubt on whether that will happen.

More than three months after the country’s general elections on May 14, a new cabinet has still not been identified, with the new Prime Minister-designate Srettha Thavisin not officially sworn in.

The many unsold condominium units and new property launches delayed in the capital Bangkok is evidence of the country’s uncertain political landscape and the ensuing frustration across the economy, said observers.