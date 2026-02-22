India delays US trade talks after Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs: Source

NEW DELHI: India has delayed plans to send a trade delegation to Washington this week, chiefly because of uncertainty after the US Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, a source in its trade ministry said on Sunday (Feb 22).

One of the first concrete reactions among Asian nations to the decision, it follows Trump's move on Saturday to levy a temporary tariff of 15 per cent, the maximum allowed by law, on US imports from all countries, following the court's rejection.

"The decision to defer the visit was taken after discussions between officials of the two countries," said the source, who sought anonymity as the matter is a sensitive one. "No new date for the visit has been decided."

The delay came mainly from the uncertainty over tariffs following Friday's judgment, the source added.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The delegation had been set to leave on Sunday for talks to finalise an interim trade deal, after both countries agreed on a framework for Washington to cut punitive tariffs of 25 per cent on some Indian exports linked to New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases.

US tariffs on Indian goods were set to be cut to 18 per cent, while India agreed to buy US items worth US$500 billion over five years, ranging from energy supplies to aircraft and parts, precious metals and technology products.