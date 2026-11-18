MANILA: US President Donald Trump told his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday (Nov 18) that Washington was expanding defence cooperation with its treaty ally and could also work with Manila on a major civilian nuclear energy project.

Trump, who is in Manila on a state visit before heading to China for the APEC summit, said Washington had increased military support for the Philippines, approving more than US$5 billion in arms sales.

Cooperation on a potential Philippine civilian nuclear power project could further strengthen ties between the two allies, Trump said.

"For the Philippines to embrace American technology in its first modern nuclear project would underscore the strength of the important relationship, and we're probably going to do something very big to do with nuclear," Trump said.

Trump said the Philippines could also become a partner in a planned Alaska natural gas export project, adding that the two countries were discussing broader energy cooperation.

"The Philippines would be a very natural partner in this effort. We are working on that," he said.

Trump also said he was not concerned about the situation in the disputed South China Sea and said the US alliance with the Philippines has never been better.

"I am not concerned at all. That'll be taken care of," he said.