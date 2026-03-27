Commentary: US and Philippines still have fine-tuning to do in defence cooperation

MANILA: Iran’s drone and missile strikes against Gulf countries hosting United States military bases have prompted calls to review the Philippines’ revised 2023 Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the US, particularly the risks of potential attacks on the nine sites around the country that host US forces on a rotational basis.

The Department of National Defence and National Security Council have quickly rebuffed such claims, focusing on the technical improbability of Iranian precision fires reaching the Philippines. However, the statements sidestep the broader issue of whether the Philippines and the US have substantially mitigated such risks, particularly from any attack by China in a US-China conflict, even if this remains a low-probability scenario.

Polls have repeatedly indicated robust public support for the US-Philippine alliance.

In 2023, the Marcos administration broadened the scope of EDCA (originally signed in 2014), by expanding the number of Philippine military bases where US military forces can be forward-deployed, in exchange for US assistance in upgrading the bases’ infrastructure. However, Vice President Sara Duterte and her allies have repeatedly criticised EDCA as a source of the country’s insecurity for putting the Philippines in China’s crosshairs. They raise valid concerns, particularly in light of analogous Iranian retaliation against US allies in the Gulf States recently.