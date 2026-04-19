Two Indian-flagged ships attacked crossing Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN: Iran reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and fired on tankers attempting to pass through the waterway on Saturday (Apr 18).

It also warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect.

Iran’s joint military command said on Saturday that “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces.”

Two gunboats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard opened fire on one tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said.

TankerTrackers.com reported vessels were forced to turn around in the strait, including an Indian-flagged super tanker, after they were fired on by Iran.

India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed in a statement that two Indian-flagged vessels carrying crude oil were attacked, while attempting to cross the strait.

India said it had called in the Iranian envoy to New Delhi and flagged its "deep concern" over the attacks on two Indian-flagged ships.

IRAN: 'OFFENDING VESSEL WILL BE TARGETED'

Iran considers the US blockade of its ports a violation of the ceasefire between the two countries.

The navy of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned on Saturday that any ship approaching the Strait of Hormuz would be treated as a target.

"We warn that no ship, of any kind, should leave its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Any attempt to approach the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy, and the offending vessel will be targeted," said the statement published on the Guards' official Sepah News website.

Confusion over the critical chokepoint threatened to deepen the energy crisis roiling the global economy and push the two countries toward renewed conflict, even as mediators expressed confidence that a new deal was within reach.

Saturday's developments came after US President Donald Trump said the blockade of Iranian ports “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches a deal with the US that includes its nuclear program.

Tehran had reopened the Strait on Friday to commercial vessels.

Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil passes through the strait, and further limits would squeeze already constrained supply, driving prices higher once again.

Despite the escalation, Pakistani officials say the United States and Iran are still moving closer to a deal ahead of an April 22 ceasefire deadline.

The fighting has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, nearly 2,300 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Thirteen US service members have also been killed.