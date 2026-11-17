SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia has found itself in the crosshairs of Washington’s efforts to restrict superpower rival China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

On Monday (Nov 16), the United States introduced new rules that seek to close a loophole that has allowed Chinese firms to tap powerful computing resources overseas.

The move comes ahead of US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

Four Southeast Asian countries – Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand – and Brazil face additional licensing requirements for certain advanced semiconductors, after Washington identified them as presenting a higher-than-normal risk of the chips being diverted to unauthorised destinations.

In a press release, the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said that the new provision is designed to “ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centres in third countries”.

“The United States is the global leader in advanced computing and super intelligence technology and is committed to promoting the global adoption of American technology for legitimate commercial purposes while ensuring that sensitive technologies are not exploited in ways that threaten US national security,” the statement read.