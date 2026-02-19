Batam seeks to boost digital economy with data centres and IT training - but talent gap persists

BATAM: Jesica Aulia Pardede moved from Medan to Batam in Indonesia’s province of Riau Islands in 2023 when she saw growing opportunities in the digital sector.

The 24-year-old, who studied Computer Science at the University of North Sumatra, began her career as a web development mentor at Infinite Learning, a digital skills academy based in Nongsa Digital Park - located about a 30-minute drive from the Batam Centre International Ferry Terminal.

Since then, she has watched the digital ecosystem in Nongsa district gain wider recognition, with the academy drawing students not only from Batam but also cities such as Jakarta, Surabaya, Lombok, Aceh and Papua.

“There are a lot of opportunities here in Batam, especially in Nongsa Digital Park,” she told CNA. “We are exposed to global companies, and the digital career pathway here has strong potential to grow.”

Jesica’s determination to develop her career is a direct reflection of Batam’s broader push into the digital economy sector, which seeks to position the city as a major regional data centre hub.