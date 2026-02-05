Indonesia on ‘right track’ to hit GDP, investment goals; Danantara keen to work with Temasek, Khazanah: Minister

JAKARTA: Indonesia is on the “right track” to meet its economic growth targets and attract more investments, said the country’s Investment and Downstream Industry Minister Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, as he expressed interest in working with foreign state investors such as Singapore’s Temasek and Malaysia’s Khazanah in joint investments within the region.

“Heading to the 8 per cent economic growth, we believe we are on the right track but we just need to accelerate the implementation,” he said on Thursday (Feb 5), citing how Indonesia exceeded its national target last year in attracting US$120 billion in investments as he urged more collaboration between the government, private sector and foreign investors.

Rosan, who also serves as the chairman of Indonesia’s Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and the CEO of Indonesia’s second sovereign wealth fund Danantara, was speaking at the CNA Summit 2026 held at Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place.

It is the first time the flagship summit has been held outside Singapore since its launch in 2020. The latest event brought together leaders of major investment institutions in the region, including Temasek, Danantara Indonesia and Khazanah Nasional.

To meet the 8 per cent growth target set by President Prabowo Subianto by the end of his first term, Indonesia needs US$800 billion investment by 2029, which Rosan said is about a 40 per cent increase from the past decade which recorded US$500 billion in investments between 2014 to 2024.

“In Indonesia, we have a lot of potential but I think the most important for us to have quality investment, we need to create more jobs, that’s key because human capital is key for us if we want to have more sustainable growth in Indonesia,” he said.

“Every year, we produce about 2 million babies (in Indonesia). So every three years, (we can) produce one Singapore,” Rosan added as he emphasised his country’s need not only for “quality investment … but also quality jobs".

“If you talk about potential here in Indonesia, I think it’s aligned with the quality of investment all over the world," he added.

Singapore’s population is approximately 6.11 million, as of June 2025.