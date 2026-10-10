US green card crackdown clouds Indian tech workers' American dream

BENGALURU: The Trump administration on Thursday (Oct 8) suspended eight major technology companies from a key United States programme that allows employers to sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency, citing alleged abuse of the immigration system.

The companies include four Indian IT giants - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech - as well as Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant and Capgemini.

US Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said authorities would stop accepting new applications and processing pending ones under the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme.

Under PERM, employers must first demonstrate that qualified American workers are unavailable for the jobs, according to the US Department of Labor.

India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday that the restrictions did not “advance the shared ambitions” of the two countries. It added that the move could affect eligible workers' green card applications but not existing H-1B visa holders.