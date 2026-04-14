Vietnam's top leader To Lam arrives in China for first state visit

GROWING DIPLOMATIC FOOTPRINT

Vietnam has increasingly positioned itself as an active player on the international stage.



In 2024, it launched the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Future Forum as an annual platform, drawing global leaders including Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.



Last month, Hanoi hosted the inaugural Vietnam-China ministerial-level “3+3” strategic dialogue, covering areas such as public security, defence and foreign affairs.



The country is also preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum next year and is set to assume the ASEAN chairmanship in the coming years – further signs of its growing diplomatic footprint.



Observers note that Vietnam’s geopolitical role has traditionally been reactive, but this is beginning to change.



Hanoi is now pursuing two key objectives of sustaining economic growth and strengthening its ability to defend itself proactively, including beyond its borders.



Le Hong Hiep, senior fellow and coordinator of the Vietnam studies programme at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, said the shift comes amid rising uncertainties.



“In the current context where there have been a lot of geopolitical changes that tend to undermine peace and stability in the region, the task of defending the country from afar and early has become more prominent from the party's perspective,” he noted.



“I think that's why the party has advanced the role of foreign affairs to one of constant and prominent significance.”

Lye Liang Fook, associate senior fellow at the institute, said Vietnam’s timing in seeking a bigger role is understandable.

"It is not surprising that Vietnam is seeking to play a bigger role in geopolitics given its relatively big population in Southeast Asia, as well as the dynamism of its economy with the target of growing 10 per cent over the next few years," said Lye, who was previously from the Vietnam studies programme but is now focusing his research area on China.

"More importantly, given the global headwinds caused to a large extent by America’s policies and actions, Vietnam as well as other countries will need to play a more active role to diversify risks, search for new market opportunities and work with key partners to continue to grow and remain stable," he added.