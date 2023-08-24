Vietnam rushes to grow more rice as demand soars following India’s export ban

HANOI: Vietnam is seeing soaring demand and skyrocketing prices for its rice after India – the world's biggest rice supplier – imposed export curbs last month.

Industry players said the spike in global rice prices is an opportunity for Vietnam to boost production and exports, but concerns have arisen over unfavourable weather patterns attributed to climate change affecting future crops.

India slapped an export ban on its non-basmati white rice in July in a bid to keep the prices of the staple down at home, on the back of inflation and fears of shortage. The curbs followed a restriction on shipments of broken rice in September last year, which is still in place.

The move has caused global rice prices to surge as buyers turned to other sources, amid worries that the limited supply will fuel global food inflation and cause similar curbs by other suppliers.