Commentary: Does India’s disruption of the global rice market pose new threat to food security?

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Both rice and wheat supplies are now facing alarming shortages. The prospect of another world food crisis that would rival those in 2007 to 2008, 1972 to 1974 and 1966 to 1968 is front-page news.

In the past three years, the world food economy has been severely stressed by COVID-19 supply disruptions, adverse weather, Russia’s escalation against Ukraine’s grain shipping and storage facilities and the rapid emergence of drought-inducing El Nino. Regional conflicts in Africa, which cut off food supplies to vulnerable populations, have become a constant.

The great paradox of food security is that only governments can ensure it, but markets must do the heavy lifting. Learning to manage this symbiotic relationship has proven a challenge for most countries.

Indonesia demonstrated the lessons it has learned when it steered the 2022 G20 Summit in Bali to a dramatic declaration that started with a primer on food security. It is uncertain if India, the current G20 chair, can provide similar leadership on calming an increasingly turbulent world food economy.

India’s rice export ban on Jul 21 needs to be understood in this context. Food security begins at home, and the general election scheduled for the spring of 2024 has politicians’ eyes focused on stabilising staple food prices.

India will still try to manage the rice export ban carefully to minimise its impact on regular customers. Exempting par-boiled rice protects Bangladesh and a few African markets. Existing contracts for physical loadings are likely to be honoured.