Vietnam PM seeks new trade deals to counter US tariff impact

HANOI: Vietnam's prime minister said Hanoi was pursuing new trade deals this year to mitigate the impact of tariffs imposed on its goods by the United States, its largest market.

The statement came days after estimates by the United Nations Development Programme showed US duties risked slashing by up to one-fifth of Vietnam's exports to the US, making it the hardest-hit country in Southeast Asia.

Exports "will face difficulties and challenges ... due to strategic competition, conflicts and the US's 'reciprocal' tariff policies," Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said in a statement posted on the government's website on Wednesday.

He expected exports to grow more than 12 per cent this year. Vietnam's exports in the year up to Sep 15 rose 15.8 per cent from a year earlier to US$325.3 billion, according to government data.

To offset the impact of the US duties, Vietnam aims to sign free trade agreements with Latin America's Mercosur trading bloc and Gulf Cooperation Council countries by the end of the year, Chinh said.

He also reiterated that Vietnam would continue trade negotiations with the US, after the Trump administration imposed a 20 per cent tariff on most Vietnamese goods shipped to the country.