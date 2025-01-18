Vivian Balakrishnan to attend ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Langkawi
The retreat is the first high-level meeting hosted by Malaysia as the 2025 ASEAN Chair.
LANGKAWI: Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Langkawi from Jan 18 to Jan 19.
Dr Balakrishnan is attending at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday (Jan 18).
The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat is the first high-level meeting hosted by Malaysia as the 2025 ASEAN Chair, under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.
The retreat is held at the Langkawi International Convention Centre.
MFA said that the foreign ministers will discuss ASEAN’s priorities for the year, take stock of cooperation with external partners and exchange views on regional and international issues.
“Singapore will work with ASEAN Chair Malaysia and our other ASEAN colleagues to help deliver on Malaysia’s substantive agenda this year,” the ministry added.
Minister Balakrishnan is accompanied by MFA officials.
According to a press statement released by Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, the retreat will involve the participation of foreign ministers and senior officials from ASEAN member states. The Foreign Minister of Timor-Leste will also be participating as an ASEAN observer.
“Also attending is the ASEAN Secretary-General, and a representative from Myanmar,” added Wisma Putra.
It also said that the retreat will discuss ASEAN’s strategic direction and the bloc’s external relations.
Additionally, ASEAN Foreign Ministers will exchange views on current developments in regional and international issues, including the crisis in Myanmar, geopolitical tensions and other challenges affecting regional peace and stability, the ministry said.