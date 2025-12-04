Beyond the badge: Meet the unsung heroes of the home team

When it comes to tackling criminal acts and protecting lives, frontline officers are often the ones in the spotlight. But every decisive moment on the ground is backed by a network of support that springs into action long before a mission begins.

From designing biometric systems and shaping gambling regulations to training officers for joint operations and helping ex-offenders rebuild their lives, these Home Team departments work largely behind the scenes – yet their contributions ripple through every layer of public safety.

While the new micro-drama by Mediacorp and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) dramatises high-stakes frontline operations, it is the steady groundwork – in labs, classrooms, policy rooms and community spaces – that makes those moments, on screen or off, possible.