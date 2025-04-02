From cost-saver to growth engine: How businesses can unlock AI’s full potential

New Zealand’s South Waikato District Council is demonstrating how a human-centred approach to artificial intelligence (AI) can transform public services. Through the implementation of a virtual assistant, the council has significantly enhanced information accessibility, offering citizens quick and accurate responses to user queries.

Achieving an impressive 91.5 per cent accuracy across test questions, the solution leverages natural language processing, advanced data filtering and transparent access to document sources. By breaking down information silos, it delivers streamlined, conversational access to essential information. This initiative not only empowers citizens but also underscores the role of AI in enhancing public service delivery.

This example reflects a broader trend across Asia Pacific, where organisational attitudes towards AI are evolving. According to the APAC AI Outlook 2025 report commissioned by IBM, enterprises in the region are moving beyond enthusiastic experimentation toward a more strategic approach, focusing on both the opportunities and challenges presented by AI.