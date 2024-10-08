A new report by IBM highlights the need for companies in Southeast Asia to implement strategic governance and scalable infrastructure, as well as develop skilled talent to fully harness the potential of this technology.

The advent of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has fundamentally altered the path to business success. Organisations globally are now engaged in a once-in-a-generation race to secure a competitive advantage using this technology. According to an IBM survey of 3,000 CEOs last year, 75 per cent believe that enterprises with the most advanced generative AI will prevail.

While organisations in Southeast Asia have hastened to explore AI’s impressive capabilities, few have fully harnessed its transformative potential.

The AI Readiness Barometer: ASEAN’s AI Landscape report by IBM stated that although 85 per cent of organisations in this region acknowledge the power of AI to help businesses achieve strategic goals, only 17 per cent have a well-defined AI strategy.

The study surveyed 372 business leaders in nine industries spanning Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines. It sought to understand regional AI adoption trends and identify the most impactful use cases by business units, as well as determine how far along organisations are in developing effective AI strategies for business.