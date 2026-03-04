Empowering with empathy

For five decades, RISIS has preserved natural orchids in 24-Karat Swiss Gold. Over time, the company began asking a harder question: how can jewellery be created responsibly? “Profit with purpose isn’t just a branding gimmick for us,” said Verene Ng, CEO of RISIS. The shift is visible in its cyanide-free and hypoallergenic gold formulation, designed to protect both the wearer and the craftsmen. It’s also seen in what was once discarded — orchids rejected for imperfections are now redesigned with natural gemstones and given a second life. That thinking carries into RISIS’s partnerships and employee initiatives, from supporting women from marginalised backgrounds to creating opportunities that build empathy within internal teams. For RISIS, the work is ongoing — shaping pieces that mean something, both inside and outside the jewellery box.