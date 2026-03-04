Logo
Logo

Brand Studio

Looking inward to lead the way forward
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Presented by

01:00 Min
At Seatrium, the focus on people goes beyond projects and operations. While delivering solutions for the offshore, marine and energy sectors, the company also looks inward — at how its workforce lives and grows.

Content share and bookmark

04 Mar 2026 09:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

 

At Seatrium, the focus on people goes beyond projects and operations. While delivering solutions for the offshore, marine and energy sectors, the company also looks inward — at how its workforce lives and grows. The Wave Makers (TWM) began as a ground-up effort by employees who wanted to do more. When the idea reached leadership, the response was clear: “Instead of management driving this, why don’t we let our young people lead us to do good?” recalled Dr Lee Chay Hoon, Chief People Officer. That decision shaped TWM into a next-generation movement led by its founding president, Ethan Tan, creating impact across Seatrium’s global footprint. From refreshing migrant workers’ dormitories to organising activities that foster belonging, each initiative builds stronger connections — creating a true home away from home.

 

 

BEYOND THE BUSINESS

See how companies are empowering their people to lead change.

FIND OUT MORE