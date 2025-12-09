Global brand, local leaders

Mr Lam’s journey is not unusual across McDonald’s in Asia. People who grew up with the brand are now the ones leading it and shaping decisions that reflect the communities they come from. Mr Azmir Jaafar, managing director and local operating partner of McDonald’s Malaysia, recalls joining the company in 1993 as a management trainee and being struck by how structured and accessible the training was. “Every single step… comes with a training system,” he said. “Anyone can come to McDonald’s and be somebody.”

Mr Azmir spent his early years running stations and shifts, and learning the rhythms of the restaurant. Today, he leads a network of more than 370 restaurants, many of them in communities where the entire team comes from the local area. His leadership reflects a wider approach across McDonald’s in Asia: ensuring management teams are made up of local people, and giving them the autonomy to shape the direction and actions of the business in ways that feel natural to the context in which they are operating.

Across Asia, McDonald’s presence has grown to more than 13,000 restaurants, but the scale tells only part of the story. “Asia is an incredibly dynamic and diverse region — a true mosaic of cultures, traditions and tastes,” said Mr Stijn Heytens, head of McDonald’s Asia Business Unit. “What unites the markets is a shared passion for great food and strong community values. How those are expressed differs from one country to the next. So, success for a brand like ours relies on truly understanding those local nuances, from dining habits and religious practices to flavour preferences and family culture. Our local leaders play a crucial role in seeing through their customers’ eyes and making sure that every meal we serve provides real value for money.”