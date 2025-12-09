A partner to rely on

For the past 50 years, McDonald’s has leveraged its scale and relationships to help Ronald McDonald House expand into more than 60 countries and regions, including 34 Houses across Asia. Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Hong Kong – home to Asia’s first Ronald McDonald House since 1996 and a second House that opened in 2023 – has made a profound difference in the lives of families with children in critical care.

Together, the two Houses in Hong Kong have provided more than 164,000 nights of accommodation for families in need, including families like the Poons. As Ms Randy Lai, CEO of McDonald’s Hong Kong and RMHC Hong Kong board director, put it: “At the heart of McDonald’s is our bond with the community, and through our partnership with RMHC Hong Kong, we are proud to help provide a ‘home away from home’ where families can thrive together during challenging times.”