Home by the Singapore River in District 9

Within River Valley’s residential enclave, daily life unfolds with ease. Groceries, playgrounds and morning school walks are moments from home, while the bustle of Singapore’s shopping and entertainment belt, Orchard Road, is only a short hop away.

Long regarded for its blend of city conveniences and family-friendly amenities, the neighbourhood is now welcoming a luxury 99-year development by GuocoLand. River Modern — the latest addition following the developer’s well-received Martin Modern — rises from River Valley Green, beside the Singapore River and within close reach of the city centre.

Mr Cheng Hsing Yao, group CEO of GuocoLand, said the site stands out for its combination of riverfront living and connectivity, being directly linked to Great World MRT station and set next to the Singapore River and Kim Seng Park. “The location is very rare. It’s probably one of the last pieces of land with direct river frontage,” he said. “The area is tranquil and quiet, but at the same time, it has strong connectivity, with easy access to shopping, entertainment and work.”