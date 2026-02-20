Home by the Singapore River in District 9

Within River Valley’s residential enclave, daily life unfolds with ease. Groceries, playgrounds and morning school walks are moments from home, while the bustle of Singapore’s shopping and entertainment belt, Orchard Road, is only a short hop away.
Long regarded for its blend of city conveniences and family-friendly amenities, the neighbourhood is now welcoming a luxury 99-year development by GuocoLand. River Modern — the latest addition following the developer’s well-received Martin Modern — rises from River Valley Green, beside the Singapore River and within close reach of the city centre.
Mr Cheng Hsing Yao, group CEO of GuocoLand, said the site stands out for its combination of riverfront living and connectivity, being directly linked to Great World MRT station and set next to the Singapore River and Kim Seng Park. “The location is very rare. It’s probably one of the last pieces of land with direct river frontage,” he said. “The area is tranquil and quiet, but at the same time, it has strong connectivity, with easy access to shopping, entertainment and work.”
RARE RIVERFRONT TRANQUILITY MEETS CITY CONVENIENCE
River Modern brings together two seemingly contrasting qualities: the energy of city living and the calm of a private residential setting.
With the reputable River Valley Primary School next door, younger children can enjoy slower mornings, while older ones benefit from the independence of walking to school. The development is also near Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), Alexandra Primary School and St Margaret’s Primary School — a plus for families with school-going children.
For working adults, the Thomson-East Coast Line ensures easy connectivity. After a long day, the sense of homecoming begins even before residents reach their front door. River Modern’s private lobby is accessible directly from Great World MRT station, creating a seamless transition from city to home.
Retail therapy, dinner plans or a spontaneous movie night are never far away. Directly connected to River Modern, Great World mall offers a range of family-friendly shops, services and dining options, with Golden Village cinemas adding to the mix.
Robertson Quay’s laid-back riverside scene is a pleasant seven-minute walk from home, offering outdoor cafes, restaurants and boutique hotels that provide a gentler counterpoint to the city’s busy rhythm. A little further along is New Bahru, a creative cluster housed in the former Nan Chiau High School, where art spaces, dining spots and wellness offerings sit side by side. And when friends from abroad visit — or when the craving for hawker fare strikes — Zion Riverside Food Centre sits five minutes away on foot.
Orchard Central is a six-minute drive from River Modern, while well-loved eateries along Killiney Road — from hawker classics to plant-based staples and international cuisine — are about a 10-minute stroll away.
River Valley also offers pockets of greenery at every turn. Families can cycle along the river while joggers can enjoy the peaceful stretches of Kim Seng Park. With a bit of luck, residents may even spot the neighbourhood’s resident otters along the riverbank.
ELEVATING EVERYDAY COMFORTS AT HOME
City living need not mean compact spaces. At River Modern, more than 60 per cent of the 455 units are three- and four-bedroom configurations, while even the two-bedroom units offer generous, flexible layouts.
Mr Cheng said that there is strong emphasis on long-term liveability. “We think about how occupants will live in the space — not just today, but in the long term.” Spaces are kept regular in shape and proportion, while some units include a flex room that can serve as a study, hobby space or helper’s room, or be integrated into a larger kitchen once its walls are removed.
One collection of four-bedroom units stands out for its expansive floor area of about 170 sq m (1,830 sq ft) and wide, open frontages. “Designed to give a sense of luxury, these homes support a lifestyle centred on everyday relaxation and entertainment,” said Mr Cheng. “It’s like having a stack of penthouses within one development.”
River Modern is developed by GuocoLand, known for its contemporary luxury residences. With a portfolio of more than 11,000 homes across over 40 developments in Singapore, the developer is recognised for its focus on placemaking and architectural quality.
River Modern’s curving form takes its cues from the gentle bends of the Singapore River, said Mr Yip Yuen Hong, principal architect of River Modern and founder of ipli Architects. “First and foremost, it’s designed as a green sanctuary — a calm and peaceful space that offers a sense of relief and connection to nature within an urban setting,” he said. “We wanted to visually merge the podium, park and river with a series of terraces, creating a larger, continuous green landscape.”
Project architect Kingsley Ng of P&T Consultants said River Modern’s site planning was centred on maximising the location’s defining qualities — its uninterrupted river frontage and city views. “The two blocks are placed so as not to overlap or overlook one another,” he said. Set 48m apart and positioned about 100m from neighbouring developments, the towers are designed to enhance privacy while maintaining open views. The residential units are also about five storeys above ground level. “This ensures that even homeowners on the first storey enjoy a sense of openness and clear views,” Mr Ng added.
At the base of the twin towers, lush landscaping frames the swimming pool, alongside pockets for reading or reflection and outdoor spaces suited to casual gatherings.
Mr Tan Peck Cheong of Tinderbox Landscape Studio, the development’s principal landscape architect, said planting within the Riverside zone focuses on biodiversity, with species selected to complement those found in Kim Seng Park.
Nature-led design extends throughout the development. “The curve of the pool reflects the natural process of erosion, as if shaped by water over time,” he said. “The Lawn zone is designed to encourage creativity and social interaction, where residents of all ages can gather and connect.”
In the Forest zone sits the showpiece clubhouse — a light-filled social space suitable for children’s celebrations as well as more intimate gatherings. Floor-to-ceiling glass looks out towards Kim Seng Park and the Singapore River, offering a serene backdrop for any social occasion.
Whether hosting a barbecue at the outdoor pavilions, taking an evening stroll through the River Garden or heading to the gym, residents are never far from views of the river — a reminder of the city’s natural rhythm beyond their doorstep.
AN EXCLUSIVE DISTRICT WITH INVESTMENT APPEAL
With the gazetting of the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Master Plan 2025, transformation within Singapore's central region is set to continue, bringing new amenities, public spaces and residential offerings to the heart of the city.
In River Valley, the opening of the Thomson-East Coast Line at Great World MRT station has renewed interest in this mature neighbourhood. Ongoing efforts by the Land Transport Authority — including the repurposing of a stretch of Zion Road into a wide footpath and cycling route by 2026 — are expected to further enhance walkability and improve access to the Alexandra Park Connector and Zion Riverside Food Centre.
Residents can also look forward to improved access to Orchard Road. According to the URA, the redevelopment of the Paterson precinct will feature a shop-lined pedestrian route from Orchard MRT towards River Valley, alongside new public spaces.
These enhancements are expected to appeal to own-stay buyers and tenants seeking a balance of prime city living and neighbourhood convenience. “District 9, Great World MRT and direct river frontage — these are the three key attributes behind River Modern’s position as a prime residential development,” said Mr Cheng. “For these reasons, River Modern is our favourite site in the area.”