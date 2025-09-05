Giving Singapore enterprises an edge in the digital age

At EtonHouse International Education Group (EtonHouse), staying connected with a child’s school life is now simpler and more seamless. Parents can contact administrators, schedule meetings with teachers, track their children’s progress in real time and receive reminders of upcoming events via the group’s mobile app, Kagami. The in-house school management platform is one of several initiatives that demonstrates how EtonHouse is embracing digital transformation to enhance efficiency, improve communication and offer more value to families.
The journey began in 2021 when group CEO Ng Yi-Xian enrolled EtonHouse in the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)’s Digital Leaders Programme (DLP). Through DLP, chief technology officer John Ang was brought on board to strengthen EtonHouse’s tech capabilities and set a new course for its digital ambitions.
Delivering on that commitment meant overhauling EtonHouse’s patchwork of legacy systems – many of which operated in silos with little integration – and replacing them with a cohesive, modern information technology system. The goal: to harness emerging technologies to support business strategy and growth.
TURNING DIGITAL ASPIRATIONS INTO BUSINESS IMPACT
In today’s fast-changing business landscape, digital transformation is essential for enterprises to stay agile, work smarter and remain competitive. Launched in 2021, DLP is one of IMDA’s initiatives that guides local enterprises in advancing their digital journey. It provides the leadership, resources and partnerships needed to develop nimble in-house teams, scale new solutions and adopt emerging technologies – helping businesses stay relevant and resilient over the long term.
Beyond capability-building, the programme also enables enterprises to turn digital projects into tangible results – from boosting revenue and lowering operating costs to securing a stronger foothold in the market.
With salary support from DLP, EtonHouse formed a new in-house digital team with expertise in areas such as infrastructure engineering, application design and cybersecurity.
The team moved quickly to revamp the IT network and integrated a new student information system that streamlined administrative tasks and improved data accuracy. This gave school leaders and educators clearer insights into performance metrics and student needs. “All of this would not have been possible without DLP,” said Mr Ang.
Processes once handled manually, like attendance tracking, billing management and daily reports on student activities, are now automated. Besides reducing the risk of human error, automation also frees up time for teachers and staff to focus on higher-value work. That includes creating personalised learning plans and sharing real-time updates with parents via Kagami.
According to Mr Ang, Kagami’s transparent and consistent communication has deepened engagement and collaboration between school and home – ultimately enriching students’ learning and development.
THE GENERATIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ADVANTAGE
Recognising the potential of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to streamline processes, address inefficiencies and open new avenues for growth, Mr Ang is working to integrate GenAI-powered solutions into EtonHouse’s operations.
For enterprises looking to innovate and stay competitive, GenAI offers a powerful way to transform everyday work. With efforts like GenAI for Digital Leaders (GenAI x DL), IMDA supports enterprises in growing the know-how and partnerships needed to design and roll out effective GenAI solutions.
ENABLING ENTERPRISES TO LEAD WITH AI
• GenAI x DL turns AI knowledge into action – from identifying high-impact use cases and developing projects to collaborating with tech partners on business-specific solutions.
• Participants receive guidance on GenAI technology, along with best practices for safe and ethical governance.
• By building in-house GenAI capabilities, enterprises can boost productivity, drive innovation and compete more effectively in new markets.
At EtonHouse, educators and staff are now training in GenAI tools, equipping them to design a more personalised, interactive curriculum that enhances the learning experience.
POWERING LEARNING AND BUSINESS SUCCESS WITH TECHNOLOGY
For EtonHouse, digital transformation goes beyond system upgrades – it’s a strategy for fostering connections with families and growing its community.
The in-house digital team is creating a customer platform that applies data science to parent and student information. The goal is to generate actionable insights that guide decisions, shape strategy and drive enrolment growth. By understanding what matters most to parents – from their priorities when choosing a preschool to their children’s interests – EtonHouse can tailor its outreach and keep its offerings relevant and engaging.
The impact is clear: EtonHouse’s digital transformation has improved efficiency and sparked a shift in mindset about technology’s role in advancing business outcomes. “Technology is an important enabler of EtonHouse’s success,” said Mr Ng.
DRIVING DIGITAL MOMENTUM
To help more Singapore enterprises fast-track their digital journey for long-term success, IMDA provides structured guidance, funding support and industry connections via initiatives like DLP and GenAI x DL.
Said Ms Samantha Su, director, Digital Transformation Cluster, IMDA: “Through these programmes, we aim to partner with local enterprises to identify impactful projects, strengthen their capabilities and open doors to wider market opportunities.”