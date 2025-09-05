Giving Singapore enterprises an edge in the digital age

At EtonHouse International Education Group (EtonHouse), staying connected with a child’s school life is now simpler and more seamless. Parents can contact administrators, schedule meetings with teachers, track their children’s progress in real time and receive reminders of upcoming events via the group’s mobile app, Kagami. The in-house school management platform is one of several initiatives that demonstrates how EtonHouse is embracing digital transformation to enhance efficiency, improve communication and offer more value to families.

The journey began in 2021 when group CEO Ng Yi-Xian enrolled EtonHouse in the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)’s Digital Leaders Programme (DLP). Through DLP, chief technology officer John Ang was brought on board to strengthen EtonHouse’s tech capabilities and set a new course for its digital ambitions.