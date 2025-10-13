Shaping tomorrow’s enterprises with sustainability insights

Since its founding in 1892, local soya sauce brewery Kwong Cheong Thye (KCT) has worked to preserve the traditional taste of its signature product, which is served at many of Singapore’s top hotels and restaurants. But as the brand expands into a global market increasingly focused on sustainability, KCT has taken new steps to strengthen its green commitments and meet the evolving needs of customers.

These include tracking packaging materials, switching to electric vehicles and converting the diesel boiler at its production facility to run on gas. According to Mr Alvin Choo, KCT’s fifth-generation owner, every effort counts. “Although we are a small company, we want to make a difference for future generations,” he said.