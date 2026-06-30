PCF’s birthday letter to Singapore: 40 years of empowering dreams

Seven-year-old Skyler Lee loves construction toys, cars and being a big brother to his two siblings. He also has global developmental delay and needs additional support with speech, literacy and fine motor skills. The early intervention (EI) he received in preschool last year, however, helped him catch up with his peers and eased his transition to Primary 1.
Stories like Skyler’s reflect the work of PAP Community Foundation (PCF), which turned 40 on May 17. Founded by the People’s Action Party, the charitable organisation supports people at different stages of life through its islandwide network of preschools and eldercare services.
Another beneficiary is Madam Zainab Binte Rahmat, 55, a semi-retiree who lives with her husband, 63, and mother, 86, in Yew Tee. They are regulars at PCF Sparkle Care @ Yew Tee’s Active Ageing Centre, where Mdm Zainab also volunteers twice a week. She accompanies elderly clients from the adjoining senior care centre on drives to help ensure a safe and comfortable journey.
“We remain responsive to evolving needs,” said Mr Victor Bay, CEO of PCF. “At PCF Sparkletots Preschool, this means building strong educator-parent partnerships and designing curricula tailored to different learning needs. At PCF Sparkle Care, programmes now go beyond traditional activities like karaoke and mahjong to include options like drone soccer and indoor virtual golf.”
Themed “One Foundation. Many Dreams. A Shared Future.”, PCF’s 40th anniversary marks a milestone not just for its staff, but also for the many Singaporeans whose lives it has touched and whose dreams it continues to support.
FOR EVERY CHILD, A STRONG START
Skyler’s challenges with pronunciation and handwriting began quite early. “He couldn’t articulate certain sounds, such as the letter ‘s’, and others had trouble understanding him,” said Skyler’s mother, Ms Sabrina Wong, 30. “Weak core strength also affected his pencil grip, leading to wobbly strokes and hard-to-read words.”
In his K2 year at PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Nee Soon South Blk 875, Skyler was referred to the Development Support-Plus (DS-Plus) programme, where he was placed under the care of EI educator Lim Peck Hong, who is part of PCF’s Inclusive Education Division. The programme targets children aged two to six years old who require low levels of EI support and are attending preschools.
DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT-PLUS: AN INCLUSIVE LEARNING ENVIRONMENT
The DS-Plus programme is provided in preschools for children who require low levels of EI support. Eligible children are referred to DS-Plus either through assessment by a paediatrician or upon the recommendation of an EI professional after completing the Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children (EIPIC), which provides therapy and educational intervention services for children in small groups.
Support may include:
- EI professionals co-teaching the child alongside the preschool teachers, or providing individualised sessions where needed
- Embedding learning opportunities that build children’s readiness to participate within a larger class setting
- Sharing strategies with preschool teachers and parents
- Providing transition support for parents of children preparing to enter primary school (special education or mainstream), including information on post-preschool placements and school readiness assessment
During one-on-one sessions, Ms Lim used play-based activities to strengthen Skyler’s literacy and motor skills. One exercise involved the bear walk, where he moved on all fours across the room to collect and match letter cards. This helped build core strength while reinforcing spelling. Ms Lim also encouraged Skyler to create objects with putty, which helped train the hand muscles needed for writing.
Ms Wong sat in on a few sessions to observe how Ms Lim incorporated learning through play. She later used the same techniques at home to support Skyler’s development. “He progressed from not knowing the alphabet to being able to write all 26 letters independently,” said Ms Wong. “As he became more confident in class and better able to follow lessons, he started enjoying preschool and looked forward to going more regularly.”
Skyler is currently doing well in primary school and shows curiosity about the world around him. He continues to receive additional support, including writing practice and speech therapy.
“My hope for Skyler is for him to grow up happy, healthy and able to do what he wants,” said Ms Wong. “At the moment, he wants to be a bus driver or zookeeper!”
FOR EVERY SENIOR, A CHANCE TO CONNECT
Every Tuesday and Friday morning, Mdm Zainab accompanies seniors on van rides from their homes to the senior care centre at PCF Sparkle Care @ Yew Tee. Many are frail or have dementia, so Mdm Zainab looks out for them, making sure seatbelts remain fastened and alerting the driver if an emergency arises.
“I adapt my approach based on their needs and conditions,” she said. “Some seniors enjoy chatting, while others prefer to rest or sleep.”
Mdm Zainab is a volunteer with the Transport Kaki programme, one of several micro job initiatives by PCF Sparkle Care. Piloted in March 2025, the micro jobs encourage active seniors to support others in small but meaningful ways.
Though not yet officially a senior, Mdm Zainab was drawn to the Transport Kaki role for several reasons. It offered the chance to try something different from her previous full-time job as an administrative assistant, meet new people and tap on her experience as a caregiver to her late father.
One shift led to an unexpected connection. “During a van ride, I struck up a conversation with a senior,” she recalled. “As he talked about his career, I realised he had worked at the same company as my father and knew him.”
Staying active in older adulthood is a family affair for Mdm Zainab. Her mother and husband have signed up with PCF Sparkle Care @ Yew Tee’s Active Ageing Centre, where they attend weekly Zumba classes, gym workouts and Counter-Strike gaming sessions. Mdm Zainab joins them when she can. She also assists the staff during centre-organised outings, guiding seniors on visits to Gardens by the Bay and the Yakult factory.
“These activities help me stay physically healthy, mentally engaged and socially connected,” she said. “I hope PCF Sparkle Care continues to grow, so more seniors can lead active and meaningful lives.”
FOR EVERY FAMILY, A LIFT WHEN THEY NEED IT
PCF’s support extends to financially vulnerable households. Its Enhanced HeadStart Fund helps lower-income families with preschool fees, while Sparkle Gift of Love is a gift bazaar where families receive vouchers to shop for educational items.
The Tohs, whose son Alvis attends N2 at PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Nee Soon East Blk 312, have benefited from both initiatives. “With two young children, childcare expenses can place a strain on our finances,” said Alvis’ father, Mr Alvin Toh. “The programmes have helped ease the financial burden and given us peace of mind about Alvis’ learning.”
By helping people like the Tohs, Mdm Zainab and Skyler pursue their aspirations, PCF sees its 40th anniversary as a milestone shared with the nation. This was evident when PCF Sparkletots and PCF Sparkle Care centres across Singapore came together to commemorate the foundation’s birthday.
“Leave no one behind – this is our raison d’etre,” said Mr Bay. “That includes reviewing financial assistance schemes, enhancing the quality of early childhood education and creating vibrant community spaces to foster active ageing. Over time, we aim to build a more inclusive and supportive community for all.”