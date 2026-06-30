PCF’s birthday letter to Singapore: 40 years of empowering dreams

Seven-year-old Skyler Lee loves construction toys, cars and being a big brother to his two siblings. He also has global developmental delay and needs additional support with speech, literacy and fine motor skills. The early intervention (EI) he received in preschool last year, however, helped him catch up with his peers and eased his transition to Primary 1.

Stories like Skyler’s reflect the work of PAP Community Foundation (PCF), which turned 40 on May 17. Founded by the People’s Action Party, the charitable organisation supports people at different stages of life through its islandwide network of preschools and eldercare services.

Another beneficiary is Madam Zainab Binte Rahmat, 55, a semi-retiree who lives with her husband, 63, and mother, 86, in Yew Tee. They are regulars at PCF Sparkle Care @ Yew Tee’s Active Ageing Centre, where Mdm Zainab also volunteers twice a week. She accompanies elderly clients from the adjoining senior care centre on drives to help ensure a safe and comfortable journey.

“We remain responsive to evolving needs,” said Mr Victor Bay, CEO of PCF. “At PCF Sparkletots Preschool, this means building strong educator-parent partnerships and designing curricula tailored to different learning needs. At PCF Sparkle Care, programmes now go beyond traditional activities like karaoke and mahjong to include options like drone soccer and indoor virtual golf.”

Themed “One Foundation. Many Dreams. A Shared Future.”, PCF’s 40th anniversary marks a milestone not just for its staff, but also for the many Singaporeans whose lives it has touched and whose dreams it continues to support.