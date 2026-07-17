The smarter way to choose a healthcare provider

Under its PruShield plan, Prudential Singapore’s policyholders are eligible for both electronic letter of guarantee (eLOG)* and pre-authorisation services. The purpose of an eLOG is to waive or reduce the upfront cash deposit required before hospital admission, up to the guaranteed amount.

Through pre-authorisation, the insurer reviews upcoming hospital treatments to assess whether the procedure is covered, giving policyholders greater clarity on their policy coverage and expected out-of-pocket expense. It is a value-added service available to all PruShield customers and is generally accepted by panel specialists. In some cases where eligibility requirements are met, policyholders may not need to submit a pre-authorisation request and may also be entitled to cashless benefits.

If a non-panel specialist is chosen, policyholders can still submit a pre-authorisation request to obtain certainty on what is covered. But they may not be able to enjoy cashless hospital transactions, resulting in higher out-of-pocket expenses.

Purchasing an IP rider may help offset the out-of-pocket costs for non-panel claims, but only to an extent. IP riders are designed to cover up to half of the co-insurance. However, the policy’s stop-loss feature – which puts an annual dollar limit on the amount policyholders must pay in co-insurance – does not apply to non-panel providers, so there is no cap on co-payment.