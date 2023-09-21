Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Brand Studio

The continent’s diverse landscape means that careful planning around its seasonal changes can bring extra perks.
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

PRESENTED BY

The continent’s diverse landscape means that careful planning around its seasonal changes can bring extra perks.

THE INSIDER’S
GUIDE TO EUROPE
THROUGHOUT THE YEAR

Content share and bookmark

MORGAN AWYONG & SHUTTERSTOCK AND LUFTHANSA
21 Sep 2023 10:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
The continent’s diverse landscape means that careful planning around its seasonal changes can bring extra perks.
MORGAN AWYONG
SHUTTERSTOCK AND LUFTHANSA

Timing is everything when visiting Europe. With 50 culturally rich countries to explore, the continent offers a broad range of experiences beyond the peak summer season. Paying attention to events or seasonal phenomena outside these warmest months can enhance your trip considerably. To maximise your European travels by season, some groundwork is key. But with the tips below, you’ll start to discover the continent’s multifaceted character shining through.

 

THE RIGHT BASE FOR BETTER MILEAGE

Europe’s compact geography and efficient transportation networks make multi-country visits easy. Picking a well-placed hub city can streamline your itinerary, offering better flight options and even an extra day for exploration. Germany’s central location makes Frankfurt and Munich ideal springboards.

As a busy hub city, Munich hums with efficiency, making it an ideal springboard for European adventures.

From Frankfurt, it’s a quick journey west to Amsterdam in the Netherlands or Manchester in England, while a southward journey from Munich leads to sunnier locales like Lisbon and Barcelona in Spain. These airports are close to city centres, saving you time and money on local transportation. Here’s a tip: To make packing easier, choose cities with similar climates near your hub. A Munich–Vienna–Budapest circuit is a good example. Also, flights can sometimes be quicker and more cost-effective than train rides, so compare both options for multi-country travel.

SHOULDER TO SHOULDER

Europe tends to draw in the crowds in summer, resulting in longer queues and higher prices. While off-peak seasons attract fewer travellers, they come with their own drawbacks like closed attractions and limited dining and shopping options. An alternative is to visit during shoulder seasons. These brief periods – typically around a month – fall between the hectic peak seasons and quieter off-seasons. The actual shoulder months can vary by location but generally occur in March or April before spring, and September or October before autumn.

Shoulder seasons offer an attractive mix of moderate weather, reasonable prices, shorter queues at popular tourist sights, and plentiful restaurant and accommodation options. Timing your visit to coincide with these windows can make a substantial difference, especially in already-bustling cities like Rome, Paris and Istanbul.

Ever a symbol of Parisian elegance, the Champs-Elysees promises a mesmerising walking opportunity any time of year, even during shoulder seasons.

SPRING INTO ACTION

With rising heatwaves making European summers less appealing, springtime becomes a wonderful alternative. For many cities just coming out of winter, this is the perfect opportunity to go al fresco. In Montpellier, France’s “outdoor city”, moderate temperatures bring forth festivals, markets and events. In Barcelona, consider strolling the famous avenues, visiting the masterpieces of Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi and taking an easy half-day trip to the dramatic Montserrat mountain range. As for Manchester – often overlooked in spring in favour of its football season in September – this tidy city offers plenty of verdant spaces that are ideal for outdoor picnics.

Spring is a beautiful time to marvel at the intricate facade of Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain.

TRY CONSCIENTIOUS TRAVEL IN AUTUMN

As environmental awareness grows, travellers increasingly seek sustainable options. Beyond offsetting your flight’s carbon footprint, why not explore cities with sustainable urban planning? Autumn in Europe adds a golden hue to mindful travel. Ljubljana, Slovenia’s unassuming capital, ticks all the boxes with its car-free centre, 200km of cycling paths, bicycle-sharing schemes and abundant green spaces. Similarly, Copenhagen in Denmark leads in sustainable urban innovations like CopenHill, a waste-to-energy power plant that doubles as a recreational facility with a ski slope and trails. The city also features a strong cycling culture, with car-free bridges and large parks offering scenic pit stops. Don’t overlook winter-centric countries like Switzerland. Its eco-friendly trains and lake cruises are excellent sustainable ways to take in the country’s autumnal beauty.

Ljubljana’s picturesque car-free centre exemplifies Europe’s move towards cycling as a way of life.

THE COLD NEVER BOTHERED THEM, ANYWAY

For those seeking respite from the tropical heat, Europe’s winters offer a dramatic change. But the season isn’t just about ice and snow; some cities offer more. Budapest’s public thermal baths become magical places of fog and comfort in January, offering a warm sanctuary from the winter chill. And if the quintessential wonderland is what you want, consider Zagreb instead. The capital of Croatia transforms in December with a month-long Advent Market offering artisanal handicrafts, regional food and mulled wine – all amid open-air performances and twinkling decorations.

LOCALS KNOW BEST

Local day trips are excellent for uncovering hidden gems, especially for first-time solo travellers or those who dislike planning. Taking one on your first day can ease culture shock and planning stress. Plus, you’ll meet diverse people who can enrich your travel plans. Guides often become invaluable for local tips and may share their contact details after the tour for future help – just remember to show your appreciation with a small gratuity. For budget travellers, free walking tours in popular European cities offer similar benefits with plenty of personality. For instance, Berlin’s Street Art Tour showcases the city’s best murals, while the Copenhagen Walking Tour covers themes from the cultural to the politically incorrect.

Local guides in Copenhagen offer an insider’s view into its cobbled streets, enriching your European escapade.

With Europe’s diverse landscapes and rich history, a seasonal approach to your travels promises unexpected discoveries. Your continental exploration is not just a trip; it’s a chance to write your own European story, one season at a time.

From S$966 return, book a flight on Lufthansa’s twice-daily departures to these destinations and many more European wonders.

 

 

READY, JET SET, GO

Discover your dream European getaway with Lufthansa.
FIND OUT MORE

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.