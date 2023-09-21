Uncover the country’s captivating seasonal gems and its kaleidoscope of autumn hues.

Mention Switzerland, and snow-capped mountains often come to mind. While pristine scenes of glacial peaks are breathtaking, autumn showcases a spectrum of colours just as majestic. Plus, it’s warmer too, with temperatures ranging from 8 to 15 degrees Celsius. From the red leaves of the maple to towering yellow birches, set against green lakes and blue skies, September brings a painterly transformation that peaks in mid-October. Coupled with renowned Swiss hospitality, your autumnal holiday here promises to be unforgettable.
Beautiful scenes like these are worth protecting, and Switzerland’s sustainability efforts are evident. For instance, several mountain villages such as the tourist-favourite Zermatt are car-free. Visitors can take up carbon-neutral activities like hiking and enjoying locally sourced cuisine.
Even air travel is greener: The national airline SWISS (Swiss International Air Lines) aims to halve its 2019 carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and be net-zero by 2050. Passengers can opt for eco-friendly comfort kits and sustainable meal packaging on board – all to help preserve Switzerland’s pristine landscapes for the future.
A SEASON CELEBRATED IN ZURICH
Experience your autumn story in Zurich, where urban charm meets natural beauty. Start by shopping at Bahnhofstrasse, or explore the historic Markthalle, home to cool retailers including iconic upcycled brand Freitag. For history buffs, Grossmunster Church in Old Town is significant both as the initiation site for the Swiss-German Reformation and for its sweeping views. Culture seekers will find the opera and orchestra performances at Tonhalle enchanting, thanks to its superb acoustics and intricate architecture.
If you’re keen on nature, Uetliberg mountain is a must. A 20-minute train ride or a two-hour hike to the top leads to stunning vistas. From the summit, visitors can take a bike tour, go camping or try paragliding. Autumn also brings a multitude of events to the city. The bustling Food Zurich fair in September celebrates Swiss culinary traditions and hospitality, while the Film Festival in October features carefully curated screenings to satisfy cinephiles.
Getting around the city is a breeze with the Zurich Card. This handy tourist pass covers public transportation and even includes boat rides, funiculars and cable cars. Besides offering free entry to museums like the National Museum and Kunsthalle Zurich, the card also offers savings on shopping and dining.
EXPERIENCE PREMIUM ECONOMY ON SWISS
Introducing an upgraded travel experience that pairs enhanced comfort with classic Swiss hospitality. Launched last year, this new class on SWISS is available on all Boeing 777-300ER flights and adds a bevy of benefits from check-in to landing. These include:
FEASTING ACROSS THE COUNTRY
Autumn is Switzerland’s biggest harvest season, delighting gourmands with fresh local produce. Regions like Vaud and Fribourg are hotspots for truffle foraging, while forest mushrooms also abound, finding their way into menus of restaurants such as Bindella and Kronenhalle. Alternatively, you can find these seasonal fungi at markets in cities like Lucerne or Geneva, along with chestnuts and game meats.
What’s a feast without fine wine? Explore the vineyard restaurants of Valais and Lavaux for a first-hand experience of Swiss winemaking and local flavours, complemented by dazzling Alpine or Lake Geneva views. Nippy weather also adds a special touch to Switzerland’s classic dishes. In Zurich, warm up with traditional cheese fondue at Le Dezaley, an epicurean institution since 1903. Cap the evening at Clouds, perched 120m above the city, for cocktails that may elevate your spirits to new heights.
In fact, your culinary journey begins even before landing. Passengers flying SWISS FIRST, Business and Premium Economy are treated to gourmet menus by top chefs from the Swiss canton of Bern, featuring regional specialities.
JUST LIKE THE MOVIES
If Switzerland gives you a sense of deja vu as you explore, it could be because its captivating backdrops have graced screens big and small. From fantasy to romance, the country’s scenery has played a starring role in various shows.
For fans of the global K-drama phenomenon, Crash Landing into You, parts of the show were filmed in Zurich and notably at Lake Brienz, Iseltwald, where the lead character played the piano. Star Wars fans will recognise Grindelwald’s towering peaks as Alderaan, Princess Leia’s home planet, in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. James Bond, that quintessential global spy, visited Switzerland twice – in Goldeneye, showcasing the Alps and Lucerne, and in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, featuring Lauterbrunnen in the canton of Bern. Prefer crime thrillers? The Dolder Grand on Adlisberg Hill in Zurich appeared in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. And let’s not forget Zermatt for settings in The Night Manager and numerous Bollywood blockbusters.
These locations offer memorable visits for fans and are wonderful spots for experiencing the country’s stunning autumnal scenery. Whether it is hiking, paragliding or simply sightseeing, Switzerland in autumn will undoubtedly capture your heart.