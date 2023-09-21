Uncover the country’s captivating seasonal gems and its kaleidoscope of autumn hues.

For fans of the global K-drama phenomenon, Crash Landing into You, parts of the show were filmed in Zurich and notably at Lake Brienz, Iseltwald, where the lead character played the piano. Star Wars fans will recognise Grindelwald’s towering peaks as Alderaan, Princess Leia’s home planet, in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. James Bond, that quintessential global spy, visited Switzerland twice – in Goldeneye, showcasing the Alps and Lucerne, and in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, featuring Lauterbrunnen in the canton of Bern. Prefer crime thrillers? The Dolder Grand on Adlisberg Hill in Zurich appeared in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. And let’s not forget Zermatt for settings in The Night Manager and numerous Bollywood blockbusters.