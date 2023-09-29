Quaint villages, dreamy castles and breathtaking landscapes – a fairy-tale ending to the year awaits.

With a rich heritage framed by diverse landscapes, Europe is the very backdrop for fairy tales. From the stunning Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany to the majestic Aurora Borealis dancing in Iceland’s skies, the charming sights and scenes will leave you spellbound.
GERMANY’S FABLED FINDS
From Rapunzel to Hansel and Gretel, the Brothers Grimm have enchanted the world over with their captivating tales. Their German homeland – so full of forests and castles – was the inspiration for many of their stories. Apart from Neuschwanstein Castle in Schwangau, Bavaria, which served as the inspiration for Sleeping Beauty’s castle in Disneyland, Germany offers a plethora of other delightful sights to explore, many of which are conveniently located near the country’s bustling cities.
In Munich, you can visit Marienplatz Square, where you’ll be mesmerised by the Rathaus-Glockenspiel. This ornate mechanical clock springs to life twice a day, reenacting historical stories including a royal marriage and how some coopers danced a plague away. For those in search of romance, the city offers Monopteros, a round Greek temple on a hill surrounded by lush landscaping – the perfect spot for couples looking for an idyllic backdrop. Equally charming is an afternoon spent at Kuchentratsch, a cafe that serves traditional German cakes, prepared fresh daily by local seniors as part of a social initiative.
Frankfurt has its own share of quirky attractions. At the Bockenheimer Warte subway station, the entrance is cleverly designed to look like a tram crashing into the pavement. For a more traditional yet still enchanting experience, the Eiserner Steg pedestrian bridge offers the romantic tradition of attaching colourful love locks. Although found in many cities, the tradition takes on a special charm here, framed by stunning vistas of Frankfurt’s downtown area. And what’s a tale without wishes? Visit one or all of the city’s four wishing wells, especially Liebfrauenberg Brunnen, renowned for its intricate clay-coloured baroque design.
Other storybook towns include Kramerbrucke in Erfurt, near Leipzig, where shops cling to the sides of a medieval arch bridge, and Rothenburg-ob-der-Tauber, a pretty town in northern Bavaria that seems plucked straight from a storybook, complete with cobblestone streets and charming medieval cottages.
CHAPTERS OF CULTURAL DISCOVERY
In Europe, you’re likely to feel like a main character on an adventure, given the distinctive experiences you can find. Take the picturesque town of Hallstatt near Salzburg in Austria, for example. Nestled by a serene lake that mirrors the terrain, the location is magical. But it also has unexpected attractions – such as the world’s oldest salt mine, Salzwelten Hallstatt. Perched high above the village, your visit will include riveting displays on local mining history and culture, a trail through prehistoric finds, and even a ride down Europe’s longest wooden slide. The ascent by funicular offers breathtaking views, culminating in a skywalk at the summit.
Christmas markets are another quintessential European experience, but don’t limit yourself to the high-profile ones in Germany and Austria. A wonderful alternative worth exploring is the Christmas Market in Krakow, Poland, located in Rynek Glowny, a 13th-century square in the heart of the old town. Beneath St Mary’s Basilica, you can wander through timber huts offering local delicacies like oscypek (smoked cheese made from salted sheep milk) and pierogi (filled dumplings), as well as a variety of handmade souvenirs.
THE GREAT OUTDOORS
Imaginings of a winter wonderland are incomplete without snow, and Europe’s great outdoors offer exhilarating cold adventures that leave you wanting more. For iconic experiences, consider heading North for a White Christmas, or up to higher altitudes in Central Europe.
Igloo stays are both intriguing and surprisingly comfortable – and you don’t need to go to the North Pole to experience them. Kuhtai, near Innsbruck, Austria, offers artfully sculpted rooms and excellent tobogganing.
Lapland in Finland is a seasonal favourite – home to Santa Claus and his reindeer. While you may not find a red-nosed one, you can easily see these antlered animals at places like Nuuksio Reindeer Park. Many farms also offer sleigh rides, and there are opportunities for husky sledding.
Iceland is another famed destination, particularly for its Northern Lights. Even on nights without this natural phenomenon, linger a while outdoors for some stargazing of the deep, dark firmament here. Beyond this celestial spectacle, consider adding a glacial trek to fully appreciate the beauty of nature’s icy wonders.
However you choose, Europe’s offerings will always leave your story on the right note.