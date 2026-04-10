China's factories snap years-long deflation spell on Iran war price shock

BEIJING: China's factory-gate prices rose for the first time in more than three years in March, in an early sign that the war in Iran is feeding cost pressures into the world’s second-largest economy.

Economists warn that a shift to inflation driven by higher costs rather than stronger demand could leave Beijing boxed in, squeezing corporate margins, crimping growth and narrowing room for stimulus at a time when the economy is already fragile.

The producer price index (PPI) increased 0.5 per cent from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday, ending a 41-month streak of declines driven partly by intense corporate price-cutting in a phenomenon dubbed locally as "involution". The reading slightly outpaced an estimated 0.4 per cent rise in a Reuters poll.

"Imported inflation is not friendly to the economy," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ.

"To eradicate the risk of deflation, China still needs to continue to promote 'anti-involution' efforts and stimulate domestic demand."

An input-cost shock to the world's largest manufacturing base - which employs hundreds of millions - threatens to pile pressure on jobs and wages. Already, a quarter of manufacturing firms are operating at a loss after years of industrial overcapacity sparked relentless price wars. Chronically weak domestic consumption and fading external demand leave the economy with little cushion.

China needs to weigh rising inflation risks against slowing growth, a central bank adviser said in late March.

China's yuan held steady against the dollar after the inflation data, while mainland equity markets advanced in line with most regional bourses.

BAD INFLATION

Producer prices surged in energy-intensive industries, with the non-ferrous metal mining sector recording a 36.4 per cent jump last month and non-ferrous metal smelting and processing posting a 22.4 per cent rise.

"It is not clear how much of it was driven by weaker supply due to the conflict in the Middle East versus stronger demand driven by the (government's) anti-involution campaign," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"The situation in the Middle East remains highly uncertain. So is the inflation outlook for many countries, including China."