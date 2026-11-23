SINGAPORE: A bruising sell-off has pushed major US stock indices into correction territory and sent losses rippling across Asia, raising the question of whether markets are nearing a bottom or have further to fall.

On Friday (Nov 20), the S&P 500 fell 3.7 per cent, leaving it 11.6 per cent below its Oct 6 record and firmly in correction territory. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished the day down 5.3 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.9 per cent.

The selling spilled into Asia on Monday, with South Korea’s Kospi falling more than 5 per cent at one point as chip titans SK Hynix and Samsung were hammered again, even as US stock futures rebounded. Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai and Bangkok all also dropped into negative territory.

CNA looks at what is driving the sell-off, what would signal that markets have found a bottom, and whether the current turmoil risks becoming something more serious.

WHAT DOES A MARKET CORRECTION ACTUALLY MEAN?

A correction generally refers to a decline of at least 10 per cent from a recent market peak, while a fall of 20 per cent or more is commonly described as a bear market.

A correction describes how far prices have already fallen. It does not indicate whether they will fall further, nor does it necessarily mean an economic recession is coming.

“Corrections are a normal part of investing, but what matters is what is driving them,” OCBC's head of wealth advisory Chez Anbu told CNA.

Technology stocks have borne the brunt of the sell-off as investors question whether the vast sums being spent on artificial intelligence infrastructure will generate returns quickly enough to justify elevated valuations.

The market’s slide has come despite strong earnings from some major technology companies, as attention shifts towards the sustainability of spending on chips, data centres and other AI infrastructure.

“The concerns here are real: AI valuations, how long heavy AI spending can continue, and interest rates. But the speed of the fall also looks amplified by large investors and automated strategies cutting risk at the same time”

He pointed to the Nasdaq 100, which ended Friday nearly 20 per cent below its October peak, with technology stocks falling far more than defensive sectors. This points to a re-pricing of AI rather than a broad economic breakdown, he said.

“Investors should take it seriously, particularly if their portfolios are concentrated in technology. But they should avoid making long-term decisions based on short-term fear.”