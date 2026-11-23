CNA Explains: Why are stock markets falling so sharply, and could this become another dotcom crash?
US stocks are in correction territory and Asian markets have been hit hard. CNA speaks to experts about what is driving the sell-off and how worried investors should be.
SINGAPORE: A bruising sell-off has pushed major US stock indices into correction territory and sent losses rippling across Asia, raising the question of whether markets are nearing a bottom or have further to fall.
On Friday (Nov 20), the S&P 500 fell 3.7 per cent, leaving it 11.6 per cent below its Oct 6 record and firmly in correction territory. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished the day down 5.3 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.9 per cent.
The selling spilled into Asia on Monday, with South Korea’s Kospi falling more than 5 per cent at one point as chip titans SK Hynix and Samsung were hammered again, even as US stock futures rebounded. Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai and Bangkok all also dropped into negative territory.
CNA looks at what is driving the sell-off, what would signal that markets have found a bottom, and whether the current turmoil risks becoming something more serious.
WHAT DOES A MARKET CORRECTION ACTUALLY MEAN?
A correction generally refers to a decline of at least 10 per cent from a recent market peak, while a fall of 20 per cent or more is commonly described as a bear market.
A correction describes how far prices have already fallen. It does not indicate whether they will fall further, nor does it necessarily mean an economic recession is coming.
“Corrections are a normal part of investing, but what matters is what is driving them,” OCBC's head of wealth advisory Chez Anbu told CNA.
Technology stocks have borne the brunt of the sell-off as investors question whether the vast sums being spent on artificial intelligence infrastructure will generate returns quickly enough to justify elevated valuations.
The market’s slide has come despite strong earnings from some major technology companies, as attention shifts towards the sustainability of spending on chips, data centres and other AI infrastructure.
“The concerns here are real: AI valuations, how long heavy AI spending can continue, and interest rates. But the speed of the fall also looks amplified by large investors and automated strategies cutting risk at the same time”
He pointed to the Nasdaq 100, which ended Friday nearly 20 per cent below its October peak, with technology stocks falling far more than defensive sectors. This points to a re-pricing of AI rather than a broad economic breakdown, he said.
“Investors should take it seriously, particularly if their portfolios are concentrated in technology. But they should avoid making long-term decisions based on short-term fear.”
HAVE WE HIT BOTTOM?
There is no reliable way to identify when the selling has run its course, as there is no single driver behind the sell-off.
Anbu pointed to four factors weighing on markets: Democrats getting control of the US Congress and many state governorships and legislatures, giving them control over the regulatory agenda over AI build out, especially data centres; issues relating to Jensen Huang and Nvidia leadership changes and pressure on its role as the “central bank” of AI; tighter restrictions and protectionism as fallout of the Nvidia issue; and a hawkish US Federal Reserve which is forcing the markets to price in higher rates.
“Investors should watch the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), the shape of the VIX futures curve (term structure), and whether market movements are being supported by a broad range of stocks and sectors (broader participation),” said Anbu.
“Markets often turn before the news improves, so I would not wait for every signal to turn positive.”
Even if a one-day rebound were to occur, that is no indication of a sustainable recovery or relief rally.
“In a market where selling has been forced, sharp rebounds can happen quickly as pressure eases, so the trading size of any specific day is a poor guide,” said Anbu.
Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at OANDA, advised using the stock markets’ respective 200-day moving averages as a simple gauge.
“If the price action of the rebound remains below the 200-day MA, it is likely a corrective/relief rally within a medium-term and major downtrend phase,” he said.
Anbu meanwhile said a sustainable recovery should hold gains over several sessions and broaden beyond the biggest technology names to other sectors.
It should also be heralded by steadier earnings expectations or greater clarity on interest rates and AI spending.
“The main lesson for long-term investors is not to chase a one-day rally or to sell in a panic. A steady, staged approach is usually more reliable than trying to time the turn,” said Anbu.
Saxo chief investment strategist Charu Chanana said an important sign of a sustainable recovery would be earnings expectations stabilising, particularly if AI spending commitments remain intact without significant cuts to earnings forecasts.
“That would suggest the sell-off has been more about valuations than deteriorating fundamentals,” she said.
Chanana said that markets need reassurance that the Fed won't remain excessively hawkish, without economic weakness turning into a growth scare.
Greater clarity around Nvidia's investigations could also help restore confidence in the AI trade, she said.
“Markets don't need every uncertainty to disappear to find a bottom, but they need evidence that the risks are no longer getting worse,” said Chanana.
WHAT WOULD TELL US IT'S BECOMING MORE SERIOUS?
A falling stock market becomes more worrying when weakness begins affecting companies’ profits, investment and ability to borrow.
“The biggest warning sign would be the sell-off moving from a valuation correction into an earnings and credit problem,” said Chanana.
“It becomes more concerning if major technology companies start cutting capital expenditure because of weaker demand or funding constraints, analysts downgrade earnings forecasts, and credit spreads widen at the same time.”
A credit spread is the yield difference between two bonds with the same maturity but different credit qualities. When that gap widens sharply, it can signal that investors are becoming more worried about companies’ ability to repay their debts.
“That would suggest the problem is no longer simply that investors were paying too much for future growth, but that the growth itself is becoming less certain,” said Chanana.
Other warning signs would include losses spreading beyond technology stocks, analysts cutting earnings forecasts across sectors and companies cutting spending, Anbu said.
A sharp rise in corporate borrowing costs, tightening of funding conditions or persistently high market volatility would also suggest that the turmoil was developing into a broader economic problem.
“Any of these would suggest the market is pricing a deeper economic problem, rather than a repricing of the AI theme,” said Anbu.
COULD THIS BECOME ANOTHER DOTCOM CRASH?
The sharp fall in AI-linked stocks has inevitably drawn comparisons with the dotcom crash at the turn of the century, but analysts cautioned against treating the two periods as identical.
Unlike the dotcom era, many of today’s leading AI companies have established businesses, substantial cash flows, real customers and strong profits, Chanana said.
Demand for AI infrastructure is also real, rather than purely speculative.
However, that does not make their shares immune to steep losses.
Chanana said parts of the sector could see something resembling the dotcom experience, in which excess capacity, weaker pricing power and financing pressures lead to significant losses, even as the underlying technology continues to advance.
Companies that rely more heavily on borrowing and expectations of future demand are more vulnerable if AI adoption or monetisation disappoints compared with firms that fund expansion from existing cash flows, she said.
“A technology can be transformative and still become a poor investment if investors pay too much or companies build too much capacity,” said Chanana.
“That was an important lesson from the internet boom, and it applies equally to AI.”