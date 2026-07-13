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EU to propose limit on kids' social media access, von der Leyen says
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EU to propose limit on kids' social media access, von der Leyen says

EU to propose limit on kids' social media access, von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press briefing on the report on children's safety online, in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman

13 Jul 2026 04:30PM
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BRUSSELS, July 13 : The European Commission will present a proposal to limit children's access to social media platforms after the summer, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"Our children need time in the real world. Time to play, time to build friendships, time to make mistakes. Time to shape their own identity, their own personality, before an algorithm shapes them instead," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels.

"This is not about whether children can access social media. It is about whether and when social media can access our children."

Source: Reuters
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