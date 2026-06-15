Britain announces sweeping social media ban for under-16s

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday (Jun 15) he would ban social media sites for the under-16s and impose restrictions on gaming and livestreaming platforms, in a fightback against big tech that goes further than any other country.

The sweeping changes will "give kids their childhood back", Starmer said, outlining measures against platforms including Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram, as well as gaming sites that allow strangers to communicate with children.

"It is clear to me a full ban is the right choice," he told a press conference.

"It will make a huge difference, it will make our children safer, it will make our children happier, it will give them more time, more security, more freedom to grow up, more opportunity".

Britain will use a similar model to Australia, which enacted a ban last December, the government said.

It will cover platforms that also include YouTube, Facebook and X, but messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal will not be included in the ban.

Britain will also introduce "world-leading blocks" on harmful functions such as livestreaming and stranger communication with children for under-16s.

"Is there a situation in the offline world where you would just let your child pair up with a stranger, an adult that you don't know anything about? No, so we're taking action on that," Starmer said.