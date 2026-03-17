Can Big Tech stem 'growing political momentum' of social media ban for kids?

KUALA LUMPUR: As countries around the world mull social media bans for those under 16, tech firms have touted their own child safety features and warned of unintended effects in their bid to push back against more regulation.

But experts say that ship has sailed for Big Tech, noting that internet regulators seem more determined than ever to push through the bans despite what platforms say or do.

With strong public support for intervention against the threat of online harms especially against children, governments are willing to absorb criticism on feasibility, privacy and civil liberties, rather than be accused of inaction, the analysts add.

While tech firms can highlight how they are already protecting children on their respective platforms, the debate has moved beyond safety tools to whether they can demonstrate systemic and enforceable measures, the experts tell CNA.

“Social media platforms can (roll out features that may) reduce some regulatory pressure, but they are unlikely to reverse the current policy momentum through product tweaks alone,” said Galvin Lee, a marketing and economics lecturer at Taylor’s College in Malaysia.

The momentum in the region is palpable.

On Dec 10 last year, Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under 16, blocking access to platforms including TikTok, Alphabet's YouTube and Meta's Instagram and Facebook.

Since the landmark ban, regulators across Southeast Asia, Europe, in Brazil and in a handful of states in the United States are moving to study or emulate it.