Indonesia’s planned ban on social media for under-16s: Effective protection or excessive restriction?

JAKARTA: Like many of her peers, Rufaida Khansa As Salamiyah uses her mobile phone to capture memories, including that of family vacations. She then uploads these videos onto her YouTube account.

But the 10-year-old - who prefers to go by Aida - may soon lose access to that account by the end of the month. The Indonesian government had announced that it plans to ban access to social media for those under the age of 16 from Mar 28.

Communications and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid said that move would make Indonesia the “first non-Western country” to introduce age-appropriate access restrictions in the digital space.

In announcing the regulation last week, Meutya said that parents ”no longer have to fight alone against the giants of the algorithm” as the accounts belonging to children under 16 on "high-risk" platforms will start to be deactivated, beginning with YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live, and Roblox.

In doubling down on the government’s efforts, Meutya on Wednesday (Mar 11) said that her ministry will work with others closely to provide “more comprehensive protection for children”.

“Collaboratively, we have all agreed to carry out acceleration measures leading up to Mar 28, so that efforts to protect children in the digital sphere … can be implemented more effectively,” she was quoted as saying by Antara.

And while Indonesia’s planned move appears to have received broad support from parents, IT experts and child psychologists whom CNA spoke to, some question whether the move will genuinely protect children from harmful online content.

They also caution if the social media ban may be too overly restrictive on a generation that has grown up as digital natives.