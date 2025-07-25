GIC's 20-year annualised real return dips to 5-year low of 3.8%, warns of volatile returns ahead

SINGAPORE: Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC on Friday (Jul 25) reported a dip in its returns to the lowest in five years and reiterated a warning on volatile returns ahead amid “a world in flux”.

To this end, the state investor will continue to build a resilient portfolio by focusing on long-term value and going beyond diversification to “prioritise granularity and agility” in its investment strategies.

In its 2024/25 annual report, GIC said its 20-year annualised real rate of return came in at 3.8 per cent for the year ended Mar 31. This marked a dip from 3.9 per cent a year ago, and the lowest since its 2.7 per cent return in FY2019/20.

The 20-year metric – a key indicator of GIC’s investment performance – is a rolling return, meaning each year the calculation window shifts forward by one year, dropping the earliest year and adding the most recent.

For instance, the figure for FY2024/25 represented the average annual return of GIC’s portfolio between April 2005 and March 2025, while taking global inflation into account.

In nominal US dollar terms, it reported an annualised return of 5.7 per cent for the 20-year period ended Mar 31 2025.

CEO Lim Chow Kiat said GIC’s long-term returns “remained stable”, although a confluence of factors has affected its performance in recent years.

These include cyclical shifts in growth, inflation and interest rates, as well as longer-term structural shifts such as demographic changes and the reconfiguration of supply chains.

There are also foundational shifts that herald “fundamental transformations to the world order” to contend with. These include climate change, artificial intelligence (AI), great power conflict and heightened protectionism.

“The world is in flux,” said GIC’s group chief investment officer Bryan Yeo. “There are many forces in the world today driving unprecedented uncertainty that’s intensifying, and the truth is, it’s harder to prepare for.”

This means that returns over the next decade will be “more volatile”.

“We expect wider dispersion across different markets and even within asset classes. This means that the compensation for taking additional market risk … will likely be lower given higher starting valuations,” Mr Yeo, who took over the role as group chief investment officer in April, told reporters at a briefing held a day before the release of the report.