Google Cloud services face outage in London, Revolut services down too

Multiple Google Cloud services were experiencing serious network disruptions at its European data centre based in London on Tuesday, according to the US technology giant's service status page.

British digital bank Revolut said it is facing disruption to multiple services, which a source close to the matter attributed to the Google Cloud outage.

Revolut's status page showed most of its services were unavailable or partially unavailable, including card payments and ATM withdrawals.

A Revolut spokesperson said the bank was "working to fix the issue since it was identified" and offered its apologies "to anyone affected and for any inconvenience caused".

"We can confirm that all our customers' money and data are safe," they added in a statement.

Google said its engineering team was investigating the issue, which impacted the London-based europe-west2 data center, but gave no reason for the disruption caused.

Alphabet's Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking further details.

Internet service tracker Downdetector indicated that hundreds of reports had been made of problems affecting UK lenders Lloyds bank and HSBC, as well as property website Rightmove and postal service Royal Mail.

Separately, ING Germany said there were problems logging into online banking and its banking app due to a technical issue.