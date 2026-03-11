Logo
Japan to release part of oil reserves from private sector, state stockpile, PM says
FILE PHOTO: Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s prime minister, speaks during a press conference at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

11 Mar 2026 06:43PM
TOKYO, March 11 : Japan plans to release 15 days worth of private-sector oil reserves and one month's worth of state oil reserves, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
