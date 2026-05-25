'Not wise' to have two AI ecosystems, US and China can cooperate and compete: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

PARTNERSHIPS IN TAIWAN

Mr Huang was born in Taiwan before migrating to the United States when he was nine.

He co-founded California-based Nvidia in 1993. Last year, it became the first company to breach US$5 trillion in market value, continuing a meteoric rise that has firmly positioned it at the heart of the global AI revolution.

Mr Huang said that no region is better prepared for the continued growth of AI than Taiwan.

"Taiwan has the letters AI in it, and so AI is at the centre of Taiwan. The companies on this island are incredible, as you know. The companies are at the epicentre of the possibility of AI, and the growth of AI, the advancement of AI," he said.

In the interview with CNA, Mr Huang also spoke highly of Mr Morris Chang, the founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which is the world's largest contract chipmaker.

"Without TSMC and Morris, Nvidia wouldn't be here today. And it was the support and the friendship and the risk that they had taken back in the old days when we were quite small," Mr Huang said.

"All of our journey and all of our history are highly intertwined."

Earlier this year, it was reported in Taiwanese media that Nvidia had signed an agreement with the Taipei City authorities to build the company's Taiwan headquarters in the Beitou-Shilin Technology Park.

"The partnerships that we have here in Taiwan, how they've helped me grow and support our growth is incredible. But the most important thing is the investment in people. We have a very large site here, and we're going to have a much, much larger site here soon," said Mr Huang.

He is expected to give more details on the plans at an event this Wednesday as Nvidia deepens its investments in Taiwan.

"Nvidia spends at this point hundreds of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure, and most of our spend is in Taiwan," said Mr Huang.

"We, of course, also invest in companies here. We support them with prepayments, we support them with investment in their capital, we support them with commitments in our purchase.

"And then, my favourite form of investment is still ultimately, people. Hiring a lot of engineers here and having a lot of great employees here in Taiwan."