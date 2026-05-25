'Lazy' narrative to connect AI to job cuts, says Nvidia boss Jensen Huang

The narrative that some chief executives use to tie artificial intelligence to job cuts is a "lazy" one which "doesn't make any sense", said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Monday (May 25).

Speaking to CNA's Victoria Jen in a wide-ranging interview, Mr Huang said that he sees an "optimistic future" with AI and that facts support his imagination of that future.

"The narrative that connects AI to job loss, for many of the CEOs that are doing it – it is just too lazy. AI has just arrived, how is it possible they're already losing jobs?" said Mr Huang.

"How is it possible that AI became productive and useful only six months ago, and they were somehow laying people off two years ago because of AI? It doesn't make any sense.

"It was just a way for them to sound smart and I really hate that. I think we're scaring people and that's irresponsible."

Mr Huang was not asked about, nor did he reference any specific company.

AI-linked layoffs have been reported extensively in recent times. Last week, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters drew flak for saying the bank was replacing "lower-value human capital" with technology, as it announced plans to cut more than 7,000 jobs over the next four years. He later apologised for his comments.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that social media giant Meta plans to lay off 20 per cent or more of its workforce to offset heavy spending on AI and bet on productivity gains from the technology.