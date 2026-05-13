Oil settles higher as hopes of peace in the Middle East dwindle

NEW YORK: Oil prices settled higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday (May 12) as stark differences between the US and Iran over a proposal to end the war in the Middle East raised concerns that supply disruptions upending the global oil market are likely to be prolonged.

Brent crude futures gained US$3.56, or 3.42 per cent, to settle at US$107.77 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate futures closed up US$4.11, or 4.19 per cent, at US$102.18. Both benchmarks had climbed nearly 3 per cent on Monday.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that ceasefire talks with Iran were on "life support," pointing to disagreements over Tehran's demands of a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, the removal of a US naval blockade, the resumption of Iranian oil sales and compensation for war damage.

Iran also emphasised its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally flows.

"Markets are doubting that a peace deal is within reach," StoneX analyst Alex Hodes said.