Stocks steady at record highs as AI optimism trumps Iran tensions

NEW YORK: Global stocks clung to record highs on Monday (Jun 1) as strong corporate results, fueled in part by artificial intelligence optimism, outweighed investor concerns over escalating US-Iran tensions that have pushed oil prices higher.



The United States said it struck Iranian military sites during the weekend, and Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday it had targeted a US base in response. Iranian news agency Tasnim said Iran is halting indirect negotiations with the United States after Israel ordered troops to push deeper into Lebanon to battle Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

The fresh hostilities could complicate diplomatic efforts to end the three-month-old war.

On Wall Street, stocks eked out gains to finish near record highs after trading flat early in the session as energy and technology stocks took the front seat, while utilities and consumer discretionary led losers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.09 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.26 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42 per cent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.76 per cent.

"The Iran story continues to swirl around in the background, and I think it's pretty interesting and impressive that the market has been able to, not completely ignore it, but dismiss a lot of the noise," said Amanda Agati, chief investment officer at PNC Asset Management Group in Philadelphia.

"Earnings growth and Q1 earnings season, and even the revisions for Q2, are looking really strong. And so I think it's just sort of this interesting dynamic where usually the headlines are driving the market narrative, but this market is trying to price a path to peace, whatever that ultimately looks like," Agati said.