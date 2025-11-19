Stocks struggle as Nvidia takes centre stage amid AI bubble fears

HONG KONG: Stocks struggled on Wednesday (Nov 19) to kickstart a recovery following the latest stagger across world markets that has been caused by worries over an AI-fuelled bubble and uncertainty over US interest rates.

Rising tensions between China and Japan, linked to a spat over Taiwan, added to the dour mood on trading floors.

Investors have endured a tough November so far as speculation has grown that the tech-led rally this year may have gone too far, and valuations have become frothy enough to warrant a stiff correction.

With the Magnificent Seven, including Amazon, Meta, Alphabet and Apple, accounting for the majority of the rally to record highs for Wall Street's three main indexes, there are worries that any problems with them could have huge ripple effects on markets.

And so the spotlight on Wednesday turns on the earnings report from the biggest of the bunch: chip giant Nvidia, which this month became the first US$5 trillion company.

Investors are nervous that any sign of weakness could be the pin that pops the AI bubble, having spent months fearing that the hundreds of billions invested may have been excessive.

"The AI complex, once the undisputed locomotive of 2025's rally, now sounds like an engine with sand in the gears," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"This isn't a crash, or a panic, or even a proper correction; it's the unmistakable sensation of a market trading at altitude with borrowed oxygen, suddenly aware of how thin the air has become."

He added that four days of losses in Wall Street's S&P 500, the VIX "fear index" hitting 25 - a level that causes traders concern - and a tone shift were "all signs that investors are finally blinking at the speed and scale of the AI capex boom".