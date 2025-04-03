Stocks, US dollar sink as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

NEW YORK: Stock indexes tumbled, with the S&P 500 down more than 4 per cent in morning New York trading on Thursday (Apr 3), and the US dollar and oil prices also dropping as President Donald Trump’s drastic US trade tariffs stoked fears of a global recession and led investors to seek safe-haven assets like bonds and the yen.

A new baseline 10 per cent tariff on imported goods plus some eye-watering reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries that Trump said had unfair trade barriers left traders rattled by their severity.

Investors fear a full-blown trade dispute could trigger a sharp global economic slowdown and drive up inflation, with the latest round of US trade tariffs hitting a world economy barely recovered from the post-pandemic inflation surge and dealing with geopolitical strife.

The euro rallied more than 2 per cent against the dollar. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 2.51 per cent to ¥145.49.

"This is how you sabotage the world’s economic engine while claiming to supercharge it," said Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory deVere Group.

The Nasdaq was down more than 5 per cent, with technology-related shares among the day's biggest drags.