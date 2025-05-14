Thai minister says US trade pitch gets positive response

BANGKOK :Thailand has told Washington it will crack down on transshipments through its ports, buy more U.S. goods and improve local market access as part of a pitch to avoid steep tariffs on its exports, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

Thailand is among Southeast Asian nations hardest hit by U.S. President Donald Trump's measures, facing a 36 per cent tariff on its exports if a reduction can't be negotiated before a global moratorium expires in July.

"Our trade proposal is a 'win-win' solution," Pichai Chunhavajira told reporters, adding U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had responded positively to the proposal.

"This shows that Thailand is one of the trading partners that the United States considers important and is ready to discuss and find a solution on the reciprocal tariffs," he said.

The trade proposal submitted to Washington includes strengthening cooperation in sectors such as food processing and digital technology as well as increased Thai investment in the U.S., Pichai said.

There would also be strict enforcement of rules of origin to the routing of shipments from third countries through Thailand, he said.

Steps to increase imports of U.S. energy, agricultural products, aircraft and parts, and to provide greater market access for U.S. farm products, including fruits and feed corn, were also in the offer, he said.