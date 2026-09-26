TikTok settles with Alabama ahead of first state trial over claims of teen harms

Sept 25 : TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, have reached a settlement with Alabama over allegations they designed the platform to addict children and misled consumers about its safety, marking the company's first deal with a state as it fights similar claims nationwide.

Under the settlement, Alabama will receive a minimum of $100 million, due to the state within 45 days, with the potential to receive up to $300 million if certain conditions are met, the Alabama Attorney General's office said on Friday.